Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/6 Thaler 1810 B "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 B "Type 1808-1813" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 B "Type 1808-1813" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Brunswick
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1810 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.

Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Heritage - September 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 63 USD
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 2, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date March 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Gärtner - February 9, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - March 7, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 B at auction GGN - September 23, 1995
Seller GGN
Date September 23, 1995
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

