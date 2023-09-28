1/6 Thaler 1810 B "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1810 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (6) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)