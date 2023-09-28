Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/6 Thaler 1810 B "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,85 g
- Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Brunswick
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1810 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 63 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date March 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
