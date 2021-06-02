1/6 Thaler 1810 F "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1810 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2064 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)