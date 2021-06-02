flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/6 Thaler 1810 F "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 F "Type 1808-1813" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 F "Type 1808-1813" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1810 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2064 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 F at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 F at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1810 All Westphalian coins Westphalian silver coins Westphalian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access