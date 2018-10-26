1/6 Thaler 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 85. Bidding took place March 7, 2000.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)