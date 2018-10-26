Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/6 Thaler 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,85 g
- Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 85. Bidding took place March 7, 2000.
Сondition
