Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/6 Thaler 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1809 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1809 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Raffler

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 85. Bidding took place March 7, 2000.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (2)
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 C at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 C at auction Künker - March 7, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
85 DM
Price in auction currency 85 DEM

