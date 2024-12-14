Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/6 Thaler 1809 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,85 g
- Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Brunswick
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 56595 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Boule (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NMV Nederlandsche Muntenveiling (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller NMV Nederlandsche Muntenveiling
Date November 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
