flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/6 Thaler 1809 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1809 B - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1809 B - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Brunswick
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 56595 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Boule (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NMV Nederlandsche Muntenveiling (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (5)
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction NMV Nederlandsche Muntenveiling - November 8, 2024
Seller NMV Nederlandsche Muntenveiling
Date November 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Artemide Aste - June 5, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction HIRSCH - April 11, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Niemczyk - March 22, 2021
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 B at auction Niemczyk - March 22, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1809 All Westphalian coins Westphalian silver coins Westphalian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access