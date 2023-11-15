Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/6 Thaler 1809 F (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,85 g
- Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2056 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
