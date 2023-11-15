flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/6 Thaler 1809 F (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1809 F - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1809 F - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2056 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1809 F at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

