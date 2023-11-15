1/6 Thaler 1809 F (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2056 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (12) VF (5) No grade (1)