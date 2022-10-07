1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/24 Thaler 1809 "Crown without ribbons" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2033 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (1)