Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0116 oz) 0,36 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/24 Thaler 1809 "Crown without ribbons" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2033 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" at auction UBS - January 30, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 30, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

