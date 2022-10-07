Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/24 Thaler 1809 C "Crown without ribbons" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0116 oz) 0,36 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/24 Thaler 1809 "Crown without ribbons" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2033 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1809 "Crown without ribbons", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search