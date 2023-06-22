Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0116 oz) 0,36 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/24 Thaler 1809 "Crown with ribbons" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.
