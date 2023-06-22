1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/24 Thaler 1809 "Crown with ribbons" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) No grade (5)