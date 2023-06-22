flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0116 oz) 0,36 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/24 Thaler 1809 "Crown with ribbons" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1809 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1809 "Crown with ribbons", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1809 All Westphalian coins Westphalian silver coins Westphalian coins 1/24 Thaler
