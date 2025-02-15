Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/24 Thaler 1807 F "Crown with ribbons" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0116 oz) 0,36 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1807 "Crown with ribbons", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search