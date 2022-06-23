flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/12 Thaler 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1810 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1810 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0498 oz) 1,55 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/12 Thaler 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1810 C at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1810 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
