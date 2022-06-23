1/12 Thaler 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/12 Thaler 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)