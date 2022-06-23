Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/12 Thaler 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0498 oz) 1,55 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/12 Thaler 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
