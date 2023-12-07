Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/12 Thaler 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0498 oz) 1,55 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/12 Thaler 1809 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1225 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
