1/12 Thaler 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/12 Thaler 1809 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1225 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

