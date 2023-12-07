flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/12 Thaler 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1809 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1809 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0498 oz) 1,55 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/12 Thaler 1809 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1225 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction Russiancoin - April 25, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction UBS - September 10, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1809 C at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

