Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
5 Thaler 1813 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,895)
- Weight 6,64 g
- Pure gold (0,1911 oz) 5,9428 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Brunswick
- Purpose Circulation
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
