Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

5 Thaler 1812 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1812 B - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 5 Thaler 1812 B - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,895)
  • Weight 6,64 g
  • Pure gold (0,1911 oz) 5,9428 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Brunswick
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Thaler 1812 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2805 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7834 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Auctiones - June 17, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date June 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Cayón - December 11, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - October 7, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

