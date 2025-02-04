Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
5 Thaler 1812 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,895)
- Weight 6,64 g
- Pure gold (0,1911 oz) 5,9428 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Brunswick
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Thaler 1812 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2805 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7834 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
