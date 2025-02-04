5 Thaler 1812 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Thaler 1812 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2805 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (9) XF (8) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

Cayón (1)

Frankfurter (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Künker (14)

Numimarket (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

WAG (1)