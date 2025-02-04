Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
5 Thaler 1810 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,895)
- Weight 6,64 g
- Pure gold (0,1911 oz) 5,9428 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Brunswick
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Thaler 1810 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 3437 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2051 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1791 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
