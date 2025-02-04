flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

5 Thaler 1810 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1810 B - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 5 Thaler 1810 B - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,895)
  • Weight 6,64 g
  • Pure gold (0,1911 oz) 5,9428 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Brunswick
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Thaler 1810 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 3437 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (29)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2051 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1791 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Thaler 1810 B at auction Auction World - January 31, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date January 31, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
