5 Thaler 1810 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Thaler 1810 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 3437 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

