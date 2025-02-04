flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

5 Francs 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 5 Francs 1813 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 5 Francs 1813 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,62 g
  • Pure gold (0,0469 oz) 1,458 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,045

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Francs 1813 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (21)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (42)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (14)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (15)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
  • Westfälische (4)
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1813 C at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1813 All Westphalian coins Westphalian gold coins Westphalian coins 5 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 10, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access