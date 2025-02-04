5 Francs 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Francs 1813 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

