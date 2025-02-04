Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
5 Francs 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,62 g
- Pure gold (0,0469 oz) 1,458 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,045
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Francs 1813 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (21)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (3)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (42)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MDC Monaco (4)
- Möller (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (5)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (14)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (15)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
- Westfälische (4)
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search