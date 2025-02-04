40 Francs 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 40 Francs 1813 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

