Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

40 Francs 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 40 Francs 1813 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 40 Francs 1813 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 40 Francs 1813 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Boule (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Palombo (4)
Westphalia 40 Francs 1813 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7068 $
Price in auction currency 6800 EUR
Westphalia 40 Francs 1813 C at auction Boule - November 14, 2018
Seller Boule
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 40 Francs 1813 C at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
12197 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
Westphalia 40 Francs 1813 C at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 40 Francs 1813 C at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 40 Francs 1813 C at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 40 Francs 1813 C at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 40 Francs 1813 C at auction Künker - March 14, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 40 Francs 1813 C at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 40 Francs 1813 C at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 40 Francs 1813 C at auction Cayón - December 11, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 40 Francs 1813 C at auction Künker - October 8, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
