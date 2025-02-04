Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
40 Francs 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 40 Francs 1813 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Boule (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (3)
- Palombo (4)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7068 $
Price in auction currency 6800 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
12197 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search