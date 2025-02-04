20 Francs 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1813 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.

