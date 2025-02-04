flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

20 Francs 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 20 Francs 1813 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 20 Francs 1813 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica Spa

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1813 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Palombo (2)
Westphalia 20 Francs 1813 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
8956 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Westphalia 20 Francs 1813 C at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4271 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Westphalia 20 Francs 1813 C at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1813 C at auction Auctiones - September 11, 2016
Seller Auctiones
Date September 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1813 C at auction Hess Divo - May 25, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1813 C at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1813 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1813 C at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1813 C at auction Cayón - December 11, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1813 All Westphalian coins Westphalian gold coins Westphalian coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 10, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access