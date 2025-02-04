Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
20 Francs 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1813 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
8956 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4271 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
