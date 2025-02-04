Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
20 Francs 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,104
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1809 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2601 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date May 4, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
