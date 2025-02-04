flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

20 Francs 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 20 Francs 1809 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 20 Francs 1809 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,104

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1809 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2601 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Hess Divo (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Inasta (2)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (52)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Sima Srl (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (5)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Auctiones - December 15, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
Seller Sima Srl
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Sima Srl - May 26, 2023
Seller Sima Srl
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 14, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - May 4, 2023
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date May 4, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 C at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1809 All Westphalian coins Westphalian gold coins Westphalian coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 8, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access