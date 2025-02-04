Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
10 Thaler 1813 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,895)
- Weight 13,27 g
- Pure gold (0,3818 oz) 11,8766 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Brunswick
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Thaler 1813 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (20)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WAG (4)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2025
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
4797 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3581 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search