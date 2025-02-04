10 Thaler 1813 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Thaler 1813 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

