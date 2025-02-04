flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

10 Thaler 1813 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1813 B - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 10 Thaler 1813 B - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,895)
  • Weight 13,27 g
  • Pure gold (0,3818 oz) 11,8766 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Brunswick
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Thaler 1813 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2025
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
4797 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3581 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1813 B at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
