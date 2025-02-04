Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
10 Thaler 1812 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,895)
- Weight 13,27 g
- Pure gold (0,3818 oz) 11,8766 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Brunswick
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Thaler 1812 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (42)
- Leu (2)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Möller (3)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (4)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1943 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search