10 Thaler 1812 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Thaler 1812 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.

