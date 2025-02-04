flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

10 Thaler 1812 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1812 B - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 10 Thaler 1812 B - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,895)
  • Weight 13,27 g
  • Pure gold (0,3818 oz) 11,8766 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Brunswick
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Thaler 1812 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.

Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1943 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1812 B at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

