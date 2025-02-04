10 Thaler 1811 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Thaler 1811 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 97047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (17) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (4) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Felzmann (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (16)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

UBS (2)