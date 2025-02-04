flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

10 Thaler 1811 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1811 B - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 10 Thaler 1811 B - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,895)
  • Weight 13,27 g
  • Pure gold (0,3818 oz) 11,8766 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Brunswick
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Thaler 1811 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 97047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Kroha - April 7, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date April 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Spink - December 1, 2010
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1811 B at auction Künker - October 7, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
