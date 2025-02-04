Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
10 Thaler 1811 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,895)
- Weight 13,27 g
- Pure gold (0,3818 oz) 11,8766 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Brunswick
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Thaler 1811 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 97047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (16)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search