Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

10 Thaler 1810 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1810 B - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 10 Thaler 1810 B - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,895)
  • Weight 13,27 g
  • Pure gold (0,3818 oz) 11,8766 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Brunswick
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Thaler 1810 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.

Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2699 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date September 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1649 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Westphalia 10 Thaler 1810 B at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

