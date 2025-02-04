Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
10 Thaler 1810 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,895)
- Weight 13,27 g
- Pure gold (0,3818 oz) 11,8766 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Brunswick
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Thaler 1810 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2699 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date September 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1649 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
