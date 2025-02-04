10 Thaler 1810 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Thaler 1810 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (11) XF (35) VF (18) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (2)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (4)

Heritage (3)

Künker (26)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

New York Sale (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (3)

WAG (2)