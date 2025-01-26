5 Centimes 1809 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Centimes 1809 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 3393 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 122,000. Bidding took place January 25, 2025.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)