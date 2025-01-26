flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

5 Centimes 1809 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 5 Centimes
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Centimes 1809 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 3393 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 122,000. Bidding took place January 25, 2025.

Westphalia 5 Centimes 1809 J at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
782 $
Price in auction currency 122000 JPY
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1809 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1809 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1809 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1809 J at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Centimes 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

