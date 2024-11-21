Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
5 Centimes 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 5 Centimes
- Year 1812
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Centimes 1812 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 6, 2018.
