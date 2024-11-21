flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

5 Centimes 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 5 Centimes 1812 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 5 Centimes 1812 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 5 Centimes
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Centimes 1812 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Coinhouse - March 26, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Coinhouse - June 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1812 C at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Centimes 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

