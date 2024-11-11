Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
3 Centimes 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 3 Centimes
- Year 1812
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 3 Centimes 1812 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1934 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 28 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Centimes 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
