3 Centimes 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 3 Centimes 1812 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1934 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (1)