Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

3 Centimes 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 3 Centimes 1812 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 3 Centimes 1812 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 3 Centimes
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 3 Centimes 1812 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1934 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1812 C at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1812 C at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 28 USD
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1812 C at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1812 C at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1812 C at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1812 C at auction Rio de la Plata - October 17, 2020
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1812 C at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1812 C at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Centimes 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

