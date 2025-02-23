3 Centimes 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 3 Centimes 1810 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)