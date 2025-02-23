flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

3 Centimes 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 3 Centimes 1810 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 3 Centimes 1810 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 3 Centimes
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 3 Centimes 1810 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Westphalia 3 Centimes 1810 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Centimes 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

