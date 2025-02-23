Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
3 Centimes 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 3 Centimes 1810 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Centimes 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
