Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

2 Pfennig 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1810 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 2 Pfennig 1810 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Pfennig 1810 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2130 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (2)
Westphalia 2 Pfennig 1810 C at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Westphalia 2 Pfennig 1810 C at auction Russiancoin - April 25, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Westphalia 2 Pfennig 1810 C at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Pfennig 1810 C at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Pfennig 1810 C at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Pfennig 1810 C at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Pfennig 1810 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Pfennig 1810 C at auction Künker - September 27, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Pfennig 1810 C at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
