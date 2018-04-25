2 Pfennig 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Pfennig 1810 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2130 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6) No grade (2)