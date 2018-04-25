Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2 Pfennig 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,8 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Pfennig 1810 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2130 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
