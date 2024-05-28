Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2 Centimes 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2 Centimes
- Year 1812
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Centimes 1812 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
