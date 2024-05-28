flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813

2 Centimes 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 2 Centimes 1812 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 2 Centimes 1812 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2 Centimes
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Centimes 1812 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.

Westphalia 2 Centimes 1812 C at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1812 C at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1812 C at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1812 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1812 C at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1812 C at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1812 C at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1812 C at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1812 C at auction Auctiones - June 21, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

