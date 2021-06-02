flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

2 Centimes 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 2 Centimes 1810 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 2 Centimes 1810 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2 Centimes
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Centimes 1810 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1810 C at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1810 C at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
1601 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1810 C at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Centimes 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1810 All Westphalian coins Westphalian copper coins Westphalian coins 2 Centimes Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access