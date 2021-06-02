Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2 Centimes 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2 Centimes
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Centimes 1810 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
