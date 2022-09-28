Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2 Centimes 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2 Centimes
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Centimes 1809 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 27, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
