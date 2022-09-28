flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

2 Centimes 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 2 Centimes 1809 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 2 Centimes 1809 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Nomisma Spa

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2 Centimes
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Centimes 1809 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 27, 2012.

Westphalia 2 Centimes 1809 C at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1809 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1809 C at auction Nomisma - October 28, 2012
Seller Nomisma
Date October 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1809 C at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Centimes 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

