1 Centime 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1 Centime 1812 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) No grade (2)