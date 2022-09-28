flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1 Centime 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1 Centime 1812 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1 Centime 1812 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1 Centime
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1 Centime 1812 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Westphalia 1 Centime 1812 C at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Westphalia 1 Centime 1812 C at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 15, 2019
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 1 Centime 1812 C at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Westphalia 1 Centime 1812 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Centime 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

