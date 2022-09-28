Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1 Centime 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1 Centime
- Year 1812
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1 Centime 1812 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
