1 Centime 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1 Centime 1809 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (6) AU (5) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) PF66 (2) PF64 (2) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (5) Service NGC (3) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

cgb.fr (1)

Heritage (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

MDC Monaco (3)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Nomisma (1)

Palombo (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)