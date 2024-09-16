flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1 Centime 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1 Centime 1809 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1 Centime 1809 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1 Centime
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1 Centime 1809 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Auctiones - June 21, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Nomisma - November 7, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1 Centime 1809 C at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

