Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1 Centime 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1 Centime
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1 Centime 1809 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
