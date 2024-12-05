flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

Thaler 1811 C "Mining" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse Thaler 1811 C "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse Thaler 1811 C "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (218)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1811 "Mining" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 22, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Mining" at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1811 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

