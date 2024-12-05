Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
Thaler 1811 C "Mining" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (218)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1811 "Mining" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 11
