Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,08 g
- Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1811 "Visiting a mint" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 5307 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
