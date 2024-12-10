flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1811 "Visiting a mint" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 5307 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
