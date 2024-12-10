2/3 Thaler 1811 C "Visiting a mint" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1811 "Visiting a mint" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 5307 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (15) XF (61) VF (34) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6)

