Wallmoden-Gimborn Period: 1802-1802 1802-1802
1/24 Thaler 1802 (Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7309 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Wallmoden-Gimborn
- Period Johann Ludwig
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1802
- Ruler Johann Ludwig (Count of Walmoden-Gimborn)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Johann Ludwig. The record price belongs to the lot 2018 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12
