Wallmoden-Gimborn Period: 1802-1802 1802-1802

1/24 Thaler 1802 (Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7309 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Wallmoden-Gimborn
  • Period Johann Ludwig
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Johann Ludwig (Count of Walmoden-Gimborn)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Johann Ludwig. The record price belongs to the lot 2018 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 30, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2017
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date March 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 16, 2006
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 16, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access