1/24 Thaler 1802 (Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig)

Find out the current coin value of the Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/24 Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Johann Ludwig. The record price belongs to the lot 2018 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

