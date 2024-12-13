Thaler 1859 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (11) AU (22) XF (62) VF (68) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (0) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2) ANACS (1)

