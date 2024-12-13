Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Thaler 1859 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,304
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Victor
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
