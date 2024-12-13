flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Thaler 1859 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Obverse Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor Reverse Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,304

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Victor
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

