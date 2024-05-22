Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Silber Groschen 1867 B (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 180,000
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Victor
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1867
- Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 1203 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sartor Numismatica (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (4)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
12
