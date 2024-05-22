Silber Groschen 1867 B (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 1203 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

