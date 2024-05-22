flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Silber Groschen 1867 B (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1867 B - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor Reverse Silber Groschen 1867 B - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 180,000

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Victor
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 1203 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Sartor Numismatica - June 23, 2022
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

