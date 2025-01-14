Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Silber Groschen 1855 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 156,000
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Victor
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1855
- Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 2015 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
