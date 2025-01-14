Silber Groschen 1855 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 2015 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

