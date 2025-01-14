flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Silber Groschen 1855 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor Reverse Silber Groschen 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 156,000

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Victor
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 2015 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Aurea - December 12, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

