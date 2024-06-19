Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
2 Thaler 1847 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Victor
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (27)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
7007 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3867 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
123
