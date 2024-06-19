flag
2 Thaler 1847 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Victor
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
7007 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3867 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 A at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Available by subscription

Get access