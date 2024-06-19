2 Thaler 1847 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

