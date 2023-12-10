Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
3 Pfennig 1855 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 243,000
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Victor
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1855
- Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 1953 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
