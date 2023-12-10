3 Pfennig 1855 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 1953 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

