Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

3 Pfennig 1855 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor Reverse 3 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 243,000

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Victor
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 1953 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
