Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1867 B (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor Reverse 1 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,4 - 1,55 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 540,000

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Victor
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 3167 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 200. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1867 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1867 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 175 CZK
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1867 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

