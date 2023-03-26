Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1 Pfennig 1867 B (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,4 - 1,55 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 540,000
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Victor
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 3167 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 200. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 175 CZK
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
