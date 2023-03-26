1 Pfennig 1867 B (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 3167 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 200. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3) No grade (1)