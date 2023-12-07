flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1855 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor Reverse 1 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,4 - 1,55 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 365,760

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Victor
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 1954 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
Seller Gärtner
Date February 18, 2025
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

