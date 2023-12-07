Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1 Pfennig 1855 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,4 - 1,55 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 365,760
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Victor
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1855
- Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 1954 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
