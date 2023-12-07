Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Silber Groschen 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 181,830
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1845
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2010 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
