Silber Groschen 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2010 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (1)