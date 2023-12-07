flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Silber Groschen 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse Silber Groschen 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 181,830

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2010 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1845 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1845 A at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1845 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1845 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1845 A at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1845 A at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1845 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1845 A at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1845 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

