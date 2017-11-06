Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Silber Groschen 1843 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 191,100
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1843
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 6, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search