flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Silber Groschen 1843 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse Silber Groschen 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 191,100

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 6, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Heinrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1843 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont silver coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 8, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access