Silber Groschen 1842 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 309,750
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1842
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
