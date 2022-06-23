flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Silber Groschen 1842 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse Silber Groschen 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 309,750

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

