Silber Groschen 1842 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1)