Silber Groschen 1839 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1839 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3454 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2)