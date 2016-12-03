Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Silber Groschen 1839 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,169
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1839
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1839 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3454 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
