flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Silber Groschen 1839 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1839 A.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse Silber Groschen 1839 A.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,169

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1839 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3454 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1839 A.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1839 A.W. at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1839 A.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1839 A.W. at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1839 A.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Heinrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1839 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont silver coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Silber Groschen













