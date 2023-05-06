Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3184 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 25, 2006.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (7) XF (2) VF (1)