Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 164,160
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1836
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3184 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 25, 2006.
