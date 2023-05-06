flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 164,160

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3184 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 25, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont Silber Groschen 1836 A.W. at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Heinrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1836 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont silver coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 8, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access