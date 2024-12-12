Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 7243 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (10) VF (1) No grade (1)