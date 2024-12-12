Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,12 - 1,52 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination Mariengroschen
- Year 1814
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 7243 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Mariengroschen 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
