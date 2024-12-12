flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,12 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 7243 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (2)
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 24, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1814 F.W. at auction Künker - September 30, 2002
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

