Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

2 Thaler 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 2 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,500

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 29078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,169. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2202 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
