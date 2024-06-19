Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
2 Thaler 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,500
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 29078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,169. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (19)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (5)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2202 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
