2 Thaler 1842 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 31217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (25) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (20)

Möller (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

WAG (3)