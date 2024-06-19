flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

2 Thaler 1842 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,500

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 31217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (20)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3885 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Heinrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1842 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont silver coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access