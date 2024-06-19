Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
2 Thaler 1842 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,500
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 31217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (20)
- Möller (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3885 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
