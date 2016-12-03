flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

2 Mariengroschen 1828 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 2 Mariengroschen 1828 A.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 2 Mariengroschen 1828 A.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
  • Diameter 18,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1828 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1828 A.W. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1828 A.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1828 A.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mariengroschen 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

