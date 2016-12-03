Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
2 Mariengroschen 1828 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
- Diameter 18,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
- Year 1828
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1828 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mariengroschen 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search